Aston Villa loan star tipped for 'big things' by Preston North End man after Leeds United screamer
Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman admits it will be tough to see Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s loan spell at Deepdale end.
The Aston Villa man has had a strong, individual season for the Lilywhites and will be a leading contender to win the Player of the Year award. For all the positive things Kesler-Hayden had done, goals in a Preston shirt had eluded him.
However, he grabbed his first in last weekend’s draw with Stoke City - in fortuitous fashion. There was nothing fortunate about his second, though. The 22-year-old equalised for PNE at Elland Road with a ferocious left-footed strike into the top corner.
It’s Kesler-Hayden’s fifth loan spell away from Aston Villa and third at Championship level, with the defender having certainly found his feet in the second tier this season. Whiteman has thoroughly enjoyed having him as part of the squad and expects him to go on to bigger things.
When asked about the number 29’s contribution, he said: “Yes, he's been fantastic... great character, as well. That's one of the biggest things, he's slotted into the dressing room fantastically. And yeah, it's up to him now to show what he's about, because he's also got a big summer ahead for him personally.
“We'll see where he goes. We've had some fantastic ones in the last few years; we were speaking about it the other day... Parrott, Fernandez, Kaine, Sam, Delap, we’ve been pleased with those lads as well. He's obviously going to go on to big things now, Kaine. Fair play to him, but he's got to carry it on for four more games.”
