However, it’s safe to say Tuesday night’s drab goalless draw against Swansea in the Championship won’t be in any highlights reel when the campaign is finally wrapped up.

There wasn’t much to get the 12,622 PNE fans inside the ground off their feet as Paul Heckingbottom’s side recorded their 16th draw of the 2024-25 season.

Only League Two Colchester United and second-tier rivals West Brom can match that statistic within English football’s top four divisions - although it appears Lancashire foes Blackpool (15) and Burnley (14) are trying their hardest to stake their claim for the title of draw specialists!

No doubt, Heckingbottom & Co will be working hard behind the scenes to try to convert some of those draws into wins so that North End can finish as high as possible up the Championship table.

As always, the Deepdale fans can play their part in that, too. And to emphasis their importance, we once again pay homage to those who sat through Tuesday night’s stalemate with another gallery of our favourite pics of live in the Deepdale stands.

See if you can spot someone you know or recognise.

