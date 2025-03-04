A goalless share of the spoils in midweek for Paul Heckingbottom’s side

Preston North End drew 0-0 with Swansea City on Tuesday night.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman

There was a early mix-up with Gibson. Kept out O’Brien’s fizzed effort and didn’t have too much to do other than that. 6

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Some strong moments of defending over the 90 minutes from him. Still tried to get forward and join in the attacks. 7

Liam Lindsay

Dealt with the majority of things that came his way and helped keep the back door shut. Important block made late in the day. 7

Lewis Gibson

Got away with the early moment with Woodman. Didn’t do a great deal wrong and stepped into midfield after McCann went off. 6.5

Brad Potts

Put in a big shift as usual and probed down the right - picked out Keane in the first half, played Osmajic in for a big chance and saw a snapshot saved. 6.5

Ryan Ledson

Got about with energy but struggled to nick things. Looked to be positive with his passing and saw a goal bound shot blocked. 6

Ali McCann

Forced off around 70 minutes through injury. Started the game quite loose in his play. Gradually settled and did OK. 5.5

Robbie Brady

Another committed shift down the left. Did try to combine and create from wide areas. 6

Sam Greenwood

A couple of neat moments in and around the Swansea box but needed him more involved. 5

Will Keane

Another hour should do him good. Dropped in and linked things nicely on a couple of occasions. Got through in the first half but opted to pass. 6

Milutin Osmajic

A frustrating night for him. Put the work in but couldn’t take the chances which came his way. 5

Substitutes

Ryan Porteous

Brought the ball out of defence with composure a few times. Steady overall. 6

Jayden Meghoma

Tried to inject some energy and life out on the flank. 6

Emil Riis

Added a bit of power at the top end but a loose touch let him down in injury time, when the ball looked to have broken kindly for him to run through. 5.5

Andrew Hughes

Slotted into the defence and coped fine. 6