20 fantastic photos of Preston North End faithful backing side against Cardiff City

The Lilywhites looked set to claim all three points at Deepdale before Yakou Meite netted a 94th-minute equaliser to snatch a late draw for the relegation-threatened Bluebirds.

Milutin Osmajic opened the scoring for Paul Heckingbottom’s men after 19 minutes before Will Alves scored seven minutes into the second half to level the contest. And although North End thought they’d got the winner on 72 minutes from Stefan Thordarson, Omer Riza’s side were able to find a leveller in their quest for survival.

Nonetheless, there were 13,293 supporters inside Deepdale for the game, with the draw extending their unbeaten run to 15 league games on home soil.

With photos provided by CameraSport, can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery from Tuesday evening?

