Thordarson was on the score sheet in Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw

Preston North End midfielder Stefan Thordarson vented his frustration at the Lilywhites’ number of draws, after Tuesday night’s 2-2 with Cardiff City.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side shared the spoils for the 19th time in their Championship campaign, with Bluebirds substitute Yakou Meite landing the 94th minute sucker-punch at Deepdale. Milutin Osmajic had opened the scoring for PNE and Thordarson headed North End back in front on 72 minutes. But, a cross into the box deep into injury time saw an unmarked Meite convert.

“I think it's one of the most disappointing draws we've had this year,” said Thordarson. “I felt after Stoke, we had a point to make that that was not us. I felt we came out really good, we came out with a lot of pace and a lot of runs going towards their goal, playing forward.

“I felt we had full control of the game, how we wanted to control it. We created a lot of chances and it's just a game that we should put to bed. Unfortunately, we didn't do that. It's just disappointing that we can't go and finish a game like that off.

“We have to be more clever, winning fouls, winning corners, winning throws in the last half and just killing the game. Just making the clock tick and moving the ball. I felt it's hard when they put so many bodies forward in the last minutes... we switch off for three seconds and it's a goal.

“As I said, Stoke was a bad game. Everything was bad. We saw it in analyst meetings after the game and it's not us. We came out, everything was front foot, we wanted to play forward, run forward and I think the first half was very well played.

“But we should have scored one or two more and we need to be better than that. We can't keep accepting that we keep not getting the results, because we've lost way too many games into draws this season where it's game management and being smart.”

