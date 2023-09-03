News you can trust since 1886
15 free agents Preston North End could consider including former Newcastle and QPR stars - gallery

There are some eye-catching free agents available for Preston North End to consider after the summer transfer window closed last week.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 18:45 BST

The summer transfer window is officially closed and it has been a productive one for Preston North End.

Ryan Lowe brought in the likes of Mads Frokjaer-Jensen, Jack Whatmough and Duane Holmes as he boosted his ranks in a bid to improve on last season’s mid-table finish. The early signs have been more than promising as North End have enjoyed a remarkable start to the campaign and head into the first international sat on top of the Championship table.

After an opening day draw at Bristol City, Lowe’s side have gone on to claim maximum points from home games against Sunderland and Swansea City and away days at Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday.

With the transfer window now closed until after the Christmas period, Lowe will be unable to make any cash or loan signings - but there are some eye-catching free agents still looking for a new club after leaving their former employers at the end of last season.

Last club: Watford

1. Dan Gosling

Last club: Watford Photo: Getty Images

Last club: Stoke City

2. Phil Jagielka

Last club: Stoke City Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Last club: Reading

3. Shane Long

Last club: Reading Photo: Naomi Baker

Last club: Blackpool

4. Liam Bridcutt

Last club: Blackpool Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

