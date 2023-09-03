There are some eye-catching free agents available for Preston North End to consider after the summer transfer window closed last week.

The summer transfer window is officially closed and it has been a productive one for Preston North End.

Ryan Lowe brought in the likes of Mads Frokjaer-Jensen, Jack Whatmough and Duane Holmes as he boosted his ranks in a bid to improve on last season’s mid-table finish. The early signs have been more than promising as North End have enjoyed a remarkable start to the campaign and head into the first international sat on top of the Championship table.

After an opening day draw at Bristol City, Lowe’s side have gone on to claim maximum points from home games against Sunderland and Swansea City and away days at Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday.

With the transfer window now closed until after the Christmas period, Lowe will be unable to make any cash or loan signings - but there are some eye-catching free agents still looking for a new club after leaving their former employers at the end of last season.

1 . Dan Gosling Last club: Watford Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Phil Jagielka Last club: Stoke City Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Shane Long Last club: Reading Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales