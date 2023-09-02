Preston North End player ratings vs Stoke City as Will Keane and Duane Holmes shine
How we rated the PNE players in the 0-2 win over Stoke City
Starting XI
Freddie Woodman - 8
Distribution much better and a hard earned clean sheet. Relieved pressure in the second half and made a strong save to deny Campbell.
Jordan Storey - 8
Switched on from start to finish and made some key interceptions. Battled hard back there in the closing stages.
Jack Whatmough - 9
Exceptional on his first Championship start. Stuck tight to Wesley and dealt with his threat brilliantly. Looked like he had played for PNE for years.
Liam Lindsay - 8
Made a crucial early tackle after a square pass from Potts. Fought like a warrior and defended the box for his life. Managed the game well after being booked.
Brad Potts - 8
Like a man possessed up and down the right flank. Ran himself into the ground and played a delightful pass through to Holmes which led to PNE’s second goal.
Ryan Ledson - 8
Tenacious in his work and took the sting out of the game with some savvy play at times. Kept his game simple and got stuck in.
Ali McCann - 8
Nullified the threat of Laurent by sticking with him all game. Put his body on the line in the closing stages.
Andrew Hughes - 8
Slotted in at left wing-back and went about his work impressively. Created a great chance in the first half and put in a big shift.
Mads Frokjaer - 6
Made way at the break, having picked up a booking in the first half. Had carried the ball nicely and played some crisp passes, but the manager wanted him to drive at defenders more.
Alan Browne - 8
Another real captain’s performance. Impacted the game at both ends of the pitch.
Will Keane - 9
Busy in the first half and kept believing the chances would come. Stuck his penalty away with conviction and was then in the right place, at the right time, to score the second.
Substitutes
Duane Holmes - 9
Instant impact off the bench, winning the penalty and then providing the assist for the second goal. A match winning contribution.
Slotted in at the back and went about his work with minimal fuss.
Fresh legs in the closing stages and worked hard off the ball for the good of the team.