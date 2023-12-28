PNE's Liam Millar

Preston North End captain Alan Browne is glad to have Liam Millar on his side - and believes the Canadian has made a huge difference this season.

The FC Basel loan man has scored two goals in his last two games, with the last of those an 89th minute winner against Leeds United. Millar's late strike on Boxing Day was sensational - a goal worthy of winning any game in the eyes of manager Ryan Lowe.

Earlier in the match, Millar crossed for Browne to head home the opener against Daniel Farke's side. And, as the game headed for a one-all draw, he embarked on a solo run before firing home in style. Browne sees the individual quality of Millar as something North End have dearly missed.

"Yeah, it's something different and it just gives you a proper outlet," said Lowe. "Once you get the ball switched to him - with other players you've kind of got to go and support them - but with him I just think to get in the box, because he's going to go past. I don't think we've had someone similar to that, probably since (Aiden) McGeady in terms of one-v-one. We've had some pace and got past players that way, but to actually have that skill to go past a player - it's quite rare in football now actually. You don't see it as much; it's more tactical and powerful runners. But yeah, he is a great player and we have to make sure we keep getting an arm around him.

"If he doesn't beat his man the first time, then keep telling him to do it and have that freedom - because I think if his confidence gets knocked back, he kind of thinks he needs to keep the ball. But, I just think he should go at someone every time he gets it, because having played in defence myself - the worst thing you can have is someone who keeps coming at you, with that ability. So yeah, he's one hell of a player and hopefully he continues it for the rest of the season because he's a really important player for us. He was fantastic and pretty much has been all season. He is our most positive player. Nine times out of 10 he gets the better of his man. When he is on it he is close to unstoppable."