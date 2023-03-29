Both clubs meet at 12.30pm at Preston’s home ground Deepdale in the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 1).

To ensure the smooth running of the fixture, police have issued pre-match advice to all supporters, with information on minor changes to access routes and areas designated for away fans only.

Blackpool supporters will be asked to access the turnstiles of the Bill Shankly Kop via Blackpool Road, at the junction with Lowthorpe Road, where ticket checks will be conducted by staff.

Police are working with Preston North End FC and Blackpool FC to ensure a "safe and enjoyable local derby day for football fans"

Road cordons will be in place around this ‘away’ area from 9.30am and will remain in place until all supporters have departed.

Home fans are asked to find alternative routes to and from the stadium on the day, around the cordoned area.

Fans and local residents can expect to see a large police presence on the day, with officers on hand around the ground and in the city centre, to ensure routes into the stadium are managed effectively.

Supt Gary Crowe, Silver Commander for the match, said: “We want to thank fans in advance of the match for their cooperation and support.

“We know they’ll now be looking forward to another fierce local derby, and it’s our priority to ensure the smooth running of the policing operation attributed to that.

“We want to make sure fans are fully informed of what to expect on the day, and the diversions they may encounter.

“Our priority is the safety of all in attendance, and we want to facilitate an enjoyable match day in the least disruptive way possible.