Morecambe's FA Cup tie at Buxton is chosen for live TV coverage

The second round tie will be played on Saturday, December 4, kicking off at 12.45pm, and will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

It sees the Shrimps travel to the lowest ranked side left in the competition, though Buxton presently sit third in the Northern Premier League Premier Division table and are yet to lose in 15 league matches this season.

Morecambe reached round two of the FA Cup after victory against Newport County AFC last Saturday

Victory for Morecambe would see them into the third round, when the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the Cup, for a second consecutive campaign after ending an 18-year wait to reach that stage last season.

Confirmation of ticket allocation and pricing is pending with details to be announced in due course.

The winners of the tie will pick up £34,000 in prize money, while the live broadcast fee is worth £60,000 to each club.