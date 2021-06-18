Morecambe sign former Bolton Wanderers winger and announce a new shirt sponsorship deal

On it, the club has announced another new arrival with Arthur Gnahoua making the move to the Mazuma Stadium.

The 28-year-old winger has joined the Shrimps after being one of seven players released by Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this team,” Gnahoua told the club website.

Arthur Gnahoua has also played for clubs including Macclesfield Town

“It’s a good club to be at and almost getting automatic promotion last season and then winning the play-offs shows how good the side is.

“My strengths are getting on the ball and creating chances, I’m hoping I can bring that to the team and score some goals this season.

“Hopefully we can do well in this league, I’m sure it’s going to be tough but the gaffer is putting together a good team here and I'm looking forward to getting started.”

Having brought in Callum Jones on loan, Gnahoua is the second player signed by Morecambe’s new boss Stephen Robinson.

He added: “I am really excited about getting this signing over the line.

“Arthur can play anywhere across the front line, he’s quick, has an eye for goal and has the ability to change a game in an instance.”

Off the pitch, the club has also revealed a shirt deal with stadium sponsors Mazuma.

They will now take over from Annapurna Recruitment as the front of shirt sponsors.

Commercial manager, Martin Thomas, said: “After completing the stadium sponsorship in 2020, we gained an excellent working relationship with the team at Mazuma.

“That meant when we spoke about the potential front of shirt sponsorship, a deal was agreed in no time at all.

“The partnership was agreed back in February when we were still in League Two and was a record-breaking sponsorship for the club then.

“Since moving to League One, the partnership has substantially increased in value to see Mazuma playing a big part in us achieving our three-year plan.

Craig Smith, managing director at Mazuma, added: “We are honoured to be the new shirt sponsor.

“Our relationship with the club has progressed over many years and we feel it is the natural next step to sponsor the shirt, following the stadium rebrand.

“With the promotion to League One, we are excited to see Mazuma on the Shrimps’ shirts when they play high profile teams such as Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

“All the team at Mazuma would like to wish the Shrimps all the best for the upcoming season.”