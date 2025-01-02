Morecambe players' successful start to the new year

By Gavin Browne
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:30 GMT
Derek Adams was delighted after his Morecambe players kicked off 2025 with three points against Tranmere Rovers.

Second-half goals from Yann Songo’o and Jamie Stott gave the Shrimps a 2-0 win on New Year’s Day.

It lifted them off the foot of League Two in the process, with only half-a-dozen points now separating the bottom six.

Next up for Morecambe is Sunday’s trip to Newport County AFC, who host AFC Wimbledon on Thursday evening.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: James Chance/Getty ImagesMorecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: James Chance/Getty Images
Adams said: “To win and have a clean sheet, I thought it was a very good performance.

“We know what Tranmere are about, the qualities they have. We dealt with them well and also created some really good openings.

“We probably should have been ahead at half-time but, come the second half, we dealt with the pressure that Tranmere were going to put on us and we were able to get that first goal.

“We know we’ve got good players in the side. We can see – and I’ve said it before – we haven’t had the results the performances should have had.”

Victory at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium was only the Shrimps’ fourth home league win since October 2023.

It sets them up for Sunday’s match at a Newport team also looking to climb the table, followed by the FA Cup trip to Chelsea.

Adams added: “Winning the first game of the new year, we go into the Newport game and then we’ve got a sell-out crowd going to Stamford Bridge.

“It’s an important week for us, it’s another one that we’re looking forward to and we look forward to going and trying to win against Newport.”

