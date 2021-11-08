Morecambe drawn away to Buxton in FA Cup second round

The Shrimps will travel to the lowest ranked side left in the competition, who reached this stage after winning at York City on Saturday.

For their part, Stephen Robinson’s players progressed into the second round after Saturday’s victory against Newport County AFC at the Mazuma Stadium.

A win for Morecambe would make it back-to-back appearances in round three, having waited 18 years to reach that stage before doing so last season.

Morecambe defeated Newport County AFC in the FA Cup first round

The matches will be played over the weekend of December 3-6.

As well as a place in round three, when the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the draw, victory in round two will also be worth £34,000 from the competition’s central prize fund.