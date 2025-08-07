Morecambe FC crisis: Bury and Harrogate Town make offer to Shrimps supporters

The football family has rallied around Morecambe supporters as doubt remains over the long-term future of the National League club.

Morecambe supporters have received major backing from two other clubs as they await news on the future of their beloved Shrimps.

With the 2025/26 season now just days away, Morecambe remain under a suspension from the National League for the next fortnight over a failure to comply with the league’s financial rules and fixtures against Boston United, Brackley Town and Scunthorpe United have been postponed.

However, it is the long-term future of the club that remains of paramount importance as current owners Jason Whittingham and the Bond Group have failed to complete a takeover deal with potential owners the Panjab Warriors. During an ongoing period of uncertainty, club staff have not been paid their wages in full for the last two months and several key figures have stepped down from their roles with the Shrimps.

Despite calls from across the football world and politicians Lizzi Collinge, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, and Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, a deal has still remained out of reach and further confusion was created by Whittingham’s claim he had agreed a deal with consortium led by an individual named Jonny Cato. However, no deal was forthcoming once again and further news is now awaited on what the future could hold for the club and their long-suffering supporters.

The Shrimps faithful have been offered support from Bury, who have confirmed anyone showing a Morecambe season ticket or club badge will be able to attend their home game with Newcastle Town this weekend for free.

Posting on their official website, the Northern Premier League West Division club said: "To our friends at Morecambe FC. We at Bury Football Club have watched with great sympathy and understanding as you navigate uncertain times. As a club that knows all too well what it feels like to face challenges off the pitch, we want you to know: you are not alone. As a gesture of solidarity and footballing friendship, we invite all Morecambe supporters to join us at Gigg Lane on Saturday, 9th August, for our home match.

"Whether you’re in need of a temporary football fix, a place to feel connected, or simply want to enjoy a matchday with fellow fans who understand—our gates and hearts are open to you. Show your Morecambe FC season ticket or wear your Morecambe FC badge with pride at our turnstiles for FREE entry to our Northern Premier League West home opener against Newcastle Town on Saturday 9th August 2025. Wear your colours. Bring your voices. You’ll be warmly welcomed as part of our football family."

Solidarity

League Two club Harrogate Town followed in Bury’s footsteps by making a similar offer to Morecambe supporters ahead of their home game with Grimsby Town on Saturday.

A spokesman said: "We stand in solidarity with our friends at Morecambe FC. We'd like to offer Shrimps season ticket holders a free ticket to our fixture against Grimsby on Saturday. Just bring along your season ticket from this season or last season."