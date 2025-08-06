30 pictures as Shrimps fans queue in their 100s on Morecambe prom to buy new football kit

By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Aug 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 10:13 BST
Morecambe FC fans queued outside The Beach Cafe last night to buy the new home and away shirts – even though the team may never wear them.

Demand was high for the freshly-launched 2025/26 football strip with queues stretching back along the prom.

There was a real community feel as people waited to buy the shirts and The Sultan Experience of Lancaster turned up to hand out free slices of pizza.

The kits are also on sale today from the cafe on Marine Road until 7pm, and tomorrow 9am to 3pm.

Morecambe FC fans queue outside The Beach Cafe to buy the new home and away shirts even though the team may never wear them.

Morecambe FC fans queue outside The Beach Cafe to buy the new home and away shirts even though the team may never wear them. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

