Million Manhoef is a reported transfer target for Preston North End. The Dutch winger was also wanted by Leicester City and Rangers. (Image: Getty Images)

Vitesse Arnhem winger Million Manhoef is closing in on a move to a Championship rival, according to reports in the Netherlands.

Manhoef was a rumoured target of PNE, as well as Celtic, Rangers and Leicester City, but an 11th-hour move seems to be on the cards for the Netherlands under-21 international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He attracted interest from PSV and Palermo too but will now test himself in the second tier of English football. Manhoef arrives in England having played 88 times for Vitesse with 16 goals and 14 assists for their first-team. Jeroen Kapteijns, a Dutch journalist for De Telegraaf said that Manhoef boarded a plane with his supervisors this morning. Stoke are paying €4m to sign the player and he is Vitesse's largest player sale since 2019.

The transfer fee represents a sizeable fee for one player and so PNE wouldn't have been able to compete for him. Milutin Osmajic became the club's club record transfer signing in the summer and had there been any solid interest then they would have had to have broken the bank for a second time in a season.