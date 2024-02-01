It's been somewhat of a quiet start to the year for Preston North End, and it doesn't look like they'll be doing much in February.

February 1 represents the final day of the winter transfer window but if you're hoping for any business, you might be disappointed. Ryan Lowe has said that there's unlikely to be any transfers, and that's despite Calvin Ramsay being recalled from his loan. The right-back was meant to be at Deepdale for a season but he struggled for game time and was recalled before being sent to Bolton Wanderers.

In the last few days of the window, club captain Alan Browne was linked with a move away but PNE have rebuffed Salernitana's approach. It's unlikely that any players will depart now as Lowe tries to utilise his squad. January was a month in which the players currently at the club extended their stay here, with Ali McCann, Ben Whiteman and David Cornell signing new deals.

The winter window is always difficult to do business in and there's been somewhat of a knock-on effect of Premier League clubs being wary about spending money. Everton and Nottingham Forest are due to receive sanctions over Financial Fair Play rules, and that has seen top-flight teams reluctant to sign anyone. It's meant that fringe first-team players and youngsters have been kept around to complement their squad.

A range of players have been linked with a move to North End prior to the window and in January but so far no one has arrived. You've had Manchester United youngster's linked to vastly experienced players that have had experience of European football. Here's what happened to everyone linked to PNE ahead and during this winter window.

Isaac Hayden Recalled from his loan at Standard Liege. He was meant to be 'in talks' but unlikely he comes to PNE. He remains at Newcastle United.

Dan Gore Linked with a move in December and Ryan Lowe even spoke publicly about him. Joined Port Vale on loan as Man United had favoured game time.

Sam Tickle One of the latest transfer rumours but very unlikely. He's under contract at Wigan Athletic still, and is highly-rated. He would have only joined had any club shown an interest in Freddie Woodman.