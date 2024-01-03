Man United transfer 'unlikely' despite Preston North End boss' seal of approval

Preston North End's reported move for the Man United youngster looks to be a non-starter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston North End are now unlikely to sign Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore after the Premier League club's stance was revealed.

Gore was linked with a move to Deepdale in December, however it is largely of the belief hat he won't be making the move to Lancashire in the January transfer window. The 19-year-old has made several appearances for Man United's first team and they are now willing to let him depart Old Trafford to aid his development, but North End won't be the beneficiaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report from the Daily Mail says a move to the Lilywhites is 'unlikely' and that the Red Devils would favour a loan move to League One instead. The reason that Gore won't be moving to North End is because a move to a club in the third tier of English football could guarantee him more playing time.

Last month, Ryan Lowe went public in his admiration for the player, and admitted he was aware of the rumours. He was asked just before Christmas about the links, however downplayed the chances of the Burnley-born midfielder heading to PNE.

"Dan Gore, midfielder, yeah I am aware of him," said Lowe when asked about the rumours on December 20 .

"But, there is no concrete interest; we have got too many players at the moment. I do like him. He is a good player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yeah, we do like him but he is not one for now - unless anyone moves out the door. He's probably one of six, seven, eight, nine, ten we'll be linked with over the next week."