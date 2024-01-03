Man United transfer 'unlikely' despite Preston North End boss' seal of approval
Preston North End's reported move for the Man United youngster looks to be a non-starter.
Preston North End are now unlikely to sign Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore after the Premier League club's stance was revealed.
Gore was linked with a move to Deepdale in December, however it is largely of the belief hat he won't be making the move to Lancashire in the January transfer window. The 19-year-old has made several appearances for Man United's first team and they are now willing to let him depart Old Trafford to aid his development, but North End won't be the beneficiaries.
A report from the Daily Mail says a move to the Lilywhites is 'unlikely' and that the Red Devils would favour a loan move to League One instead. The reason that Gore won't be moving to North End is because a move to a club in the third tier of English football could guarantee him more playing time.
Last month, Ryan Lowe went public in his admiration for the player, and admitted he was aware of the rumours. He was asked just before Christmas about the links, however downplayed the chances of the Burnley-born midfielder heading to PNE.
"Dan Gore, midfielder, yeah I am aware of him," said Lowe when asked about the rumours on December 20.
"But, there is no concrete interest; we have got too many players at the moment. I do like him. He is a good player.
"Yeah, we do like him but he is not one for now - unless anyone moves out the door. He's probably one of six, seven, eight, nine, ten we'll be linked with over the next week."
To date, Gore has one Premier League appearance to his name after coming on against Aston Villa at Boxing Day, and also featured against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup. He was part of United's pre-season tour in the United States last summer, and signed a new long-term contract. German giants Borussia Dortmund had been linked with a 'significant' bid to be lodged however sources have played down that move.