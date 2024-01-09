One Preston North End player has joined a club in the midst of a promotion fight as he himself battles for a new deal at Deepdale.

Preston North End's Lewis Leigh is a boyhood PNE fan. He has joined Crewe Alexandra on loan. (Image: Camera Sport)

Lewis Leigh hopes that his loan spell at Crewe Alexandra can help him break into the Preston North End first team after receiving advice from Ryan Lowe.

Leigh returned to Deepdale this month from his loan at National League outfit Bromley and has headed straight back out to Crewe, who play in League Two. The Alex are a club that Lowe knows very well having had three separate spells at Gresty Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be his first extended taste of EFL football, after a fairly successful spell at Bromley. He made 14 appearances in total for the London-based side, and that caught the eye of Alexandra.

"It's a big club and obviously he has played here before," said Leigh in an interview with the official club website.

"He gave me good advice and I'll try and kick on and do well at Crewe, and then hopefully get in the Preston team.

"It's the biggest challenge of my career yet, hopefully I can smash it and take Crewe up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh is out of contract with North End at the end of the season and so this will act as an opportunity for him to not only impress his loan club but also earn a new deal at PNE.

He has made four appearances to date for North End's first-team with three of them coming in the Carabao Cup, whilst he had a two-minute cameo against Sheffield United last season.