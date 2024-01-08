PNE faced the Premier League side away from home in the FA Cup last weekend

Stamford Bridge

Preston North End have outlined the club's zero-tolerance stance, after homophobic chants were condemned by Chelsea FC's official LGBTQ+ and Friends Supporters Group.

The Lilywhites were in FA Cup third round action at Stamford Bridge last weekend, where just shy of six thousand PNE fans headed. North End supporters were loud from start to finish and continued to back their team after the final whistle, despite the 4-0 loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, late on in the first half, chants about Chelsea 'rent boys' were picked up on and criticised - prior to Chelsea Pride's post on X, which read: 'We at Chelsea Pride are very disappointed to hear “that chant” from the Preston fans in the 1st half... No fans should have to listen to homophobic chanting. It’s not acceptable. A reminder that chant = a hate crime & you can be prosecuted.'

In January 2023, the Blues issued a club statement welcoming the FA’s decision to 'class the homophobic chant as a breach of FA rules, which could lead to disciplinary action being taken'. The Crowd Prosecution Service has classed the chant as a hate crime since January 2022.