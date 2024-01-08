Preston North End issue statement after 'homophobic chanting' at Chelsea condemned
PNE faced the Premier League side away from home in the FA Cup last weekend
Preston North End have outlined the club's zero-tolerance stance, after homophobic chants were condemned by Chelsea FC's official LGBTQ+ and Friends Supporters Group.
The Lilywhites were in FA Cup third round action at Stamford Bridge last weekend, where just shy of six thousand PNE fans headed. North End supporters were loud from start to finish and continued to back their team after the final whistle, despite the 4-0 loss.
But, late on in the first half, chants about Chelsea 'rent boys' were picked up on and criticised - prior to Chelsea Pride's post on X, which read: 'We at Chelsea Pride are very disappointed to hear “that chant” from the Preston fans in the 1st half... No fans should have to listen to homophobic chanting. It’s not acceptable. A reminder that chant = a hate crime & you can be prosecuted.'
In January 2023, the Blues issued a club statement welcoming the FA’s decision to 'class the homophobic chant as a breach of FA rules, which could lead to disciplinary action being taken'. The Crowd Prosecution Service has classed the chant as a hate crime since January 2022.
A PNE club statement on Monday, read: 'We are aware of reports of inappropriate chanting by a minority of away supporters at Stamford Bridge on 6th January 2024. We would like to make it clear that inappropriate chanting will not be tolerated and any supporters who are found guilty of doing so may face disciplinary action. If any specific incidents are brought to our attention, we will always thoroughly investigate and take action against any supporter who is identified as having committed an offence.-