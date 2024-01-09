Preston North End’s Mads Frokjaer-Jensen slides in

You are rarely going to get every transfer right in football, but one of Preston North End's has been particularly disappointing this season - while another is starting to look increasingly puzzling after an initial, exciting start.

To start with the former, Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay was someone Deepdale hoped to see play a pivotal part over the course of the campaign. Last season, Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez lit up the turf in a Lilywhites shirt and endeared himself to the North End faithful with his flair. Another dynamic, technical and attacking wide player was the hope with Ramsay - but as of January 9 he has played just 132 minutes of football, across two games.

Of course, there was the early blow on the eve of the season, with the £6.5million Liverpool recruit suffering another knee injury - which would rule him out of action for almost four whole months. He came off the bench versus Middlesbrough at half time and then played the 90 at home to Queens Park Rangers a few days later: respective 4-0 and 2-0 defeats, with Boro already three ahead at the interval. After the QPR loss, Ramsay missed a couple of games through illness and hasn't got himself back in the match squad since.

Manager Ryan Lowe - a big Reds supporter - has been asked many times about the Scottish defender. There had always been the impression that Ramsay, eventually, would get his crack in a Preston shirt and a run in the side. But, Lowe's tune of late has been one of a manager who wouldn't be too fussed to see Liverpool recall their player. And at this stage, that is a decision you could not blame them for taking at all. Nobody looks to be benefitting here. Preston will keep Ramsay involved in their first team setup, but the ex-Aberdeen man came for game time and the signs of him getting it soon look ever so slim.

That is a major shame, for a down-to-earth and honest young lad - based on his one chat with the press - who must just want to play football. Brad Potts has been a trusted member of Lowe's team, but the number 44 is human and will be grateful of a rest from time to time like anyone else. Despite Ramsay being available, though, the indications are that Lowe will continue to go with Potts and would prefer to use Alan Browne or Ali McCann - central midfielders - in his absence down the right flank. Ramsay, who did not make the bench at Chelsea, appears to be a talent in need of rescuing.

Moving on, you could understand if Mads Frokjaer were to feel a bit muddled at the moment. On paper, the Dane has started 12 league games, been substituted on in nine and left on the bench five times. That is not too outlandish for an overseas recruit, in his first season as a Championship player. But in recent months, the £1.2m investment in the number 10 has come under greater debate. It is evident, to any spectator, how Frokjaer wants to play football. He has had to develop his off the ball work and fitness levels, but the core strengths of his game remain - as a midfielder who wants to probe, control and unlock.

