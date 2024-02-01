Cardiff City swoop for Man City star wanted by Preston North End in the summer

Josh Wilson-Esbrand was linked with a move to Preston North End. He's seemingly on his way to Cardiff City. (Image: Getty Images)

Cardiff City are poised to complete the deadline day signing of a player linked with a move to Preston North End in the summer.

Football Insider is reporting that the Bluebirds are closing in on signing Josh Wilson-Esbrand. The Welsh club are in talks with the Premier League champions with just hours remaining until the 11.00 pm deadline.

The defender was linked with a move to Deepdale in the summer after missing out on Yasser Larouci to Sheffield United. After missing out on Wilson-Esbrand, Ryan Lowe had the options of Andrew Hughes, Greg Cunningham, Robbie Brady and Kian Best down the left-hand side.

As for Wilson-Esbrand, he ended up joining French side Stade de Reims but has struggled for game time in France under manager Will Still.

The two-time England under-21 international has made 13 appearances this season for Reims but only six of them have been starts. He was given a starting opportunity in Reims' last match against FC Nantes but now Man City will want him to continue his development in the Championship.

Wilson-Esbrand was on loan at Coventry City last season and helped the Sky Blues reach the Championship play-off final. A return to England is now on the cards and North End could come up against a player that was a previous transfer target for them.

