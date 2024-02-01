Preston North End look set to face Kieffer Moore. He is closing in on a move to Ipswich Town who PNE play next. (Image: Getty Images)

Preston North End are set to face a Premier League striker when they take on Ipswich Town at the weekend.

North End aren't expected to do any business on Deadline Day but their next opponents have won come out on top in a three-team race consisting of them, Sunderland and Cardiff City. Kieffer Moore is poised to join the Tractor Boys on a season-long loan deal from AFC Bournemouth according to Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam. Moore is a 40-time Wales international and played at the World Cup in 2022. He has 47 goals in 155 games in the Championship but hasn't started a Premier League game this term for the Cherries.

Earlier this week, Ali Al-Hamadi joined from AFC Wimbledon for an undisclosed fee. He was previously linked with a move to Deepdale as well as a handful of clubs and now PNE must prepare themselves for two strikers who will be hoping to make an immediate impact on their debuts.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Leeds United are close to signing Moore's international teammate Connor Roberts. Various outlets are saying that the former Swansea City right-back is on his way to Elland Road on a loan deal from Burnley until the end of the season.

The Clarets are moving a few players off of their books and it seems that Moroccan winger Anass Zaroury will be following Roberts out of Turf Moor. Zaroury is being strongly linked with a move to Hull City who have already signed Ryan Giles and Fabio Carvalho this month.

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile have loaned out midfielder George Byers to PNE's Lancashire rivals Blackpool. Byers had fallen out of favour at Hillsborough and with his contract up at the end of the season he will now be playing for his future.

Cardiff City, who North End play on February 10, are poised to sign Ethan Horvath from Nottingham Forest. Their season-long deal with Alex Runarsson has been cancelled and he will now join Copenhagen. Celtic midfielder David Turnbull has also undergone a medical ahead of a proposed £2m move.