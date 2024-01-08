(Image: Getty Images)

A Preston North End midfielder who departed the club last summer could finally end his period of free agency.

Josh Onomah joined on a short-term deal in January 2023 - was offered a new deal and it had been agreed, however the agreement eventually fell through. North End said there had been 'complications' in the negotiations and they eventually decided to move on to different targets, and since then the 26-year-old has been without a club.

He had a trial period at Stoke City, and it looked like he would be offered a contract there, but that fell through, and interest from Sheffield Wednesday didn't materialise in to anything of note either. Onomah has since kept himself fit, and now it looks like he'll finally be returning to a football pitch, as Bolton Wanderers close in on his signature.

EFL journalist Alan Nixon writing for The Sun reports that the League One promotion chasers are weighing up a move for Onomah. The midfielder is said to 'be looking to get back into a club as soon as possible' and with Bolton's plans being that they want to bring in new players 'without spending too much money' according to Nixon then it could be a move that suits all parties.

In total, Onomah made 13 appearances for North End which all came in the Championship and he registered one assist from four starts and five substituted appearances. His other clubs include Fulham in which he played the most games of his career - playing 76 times with the Cottagers, getting eight assists and five goals.