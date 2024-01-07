1 . Amazing away support

You knew the six thousand travelling fans were going to bring the noise, but to witness it from start to finish was pretty special. Stamford Bridge is one of England's iconic footballing venues and North End's supporters were loud and proud throughout. You will have been able to hear them on the television and they made the cup tie really, with very little noise from the home faithful. If only there had been a goal to celebrate - which Preston certainly threatened to score in the first half. The away end turned into a party post-match and you can expect people to label that 'tinpot' or 'cringe' given the full time score line. But, North End continue to dream of being a Premier League club one day and these big visits do not come around often. Who knows when the next one may be? Under the lights, with the songs blasting through the speakers, you can hardly blame the majority who chose to revel in the moment. And when you see that size of support, it reminds you of Preston's potential as a football club. The challenge has never been tougher and the top flight will often feel miles away, but the Lilywhites must not stop until they finally get themselves there - whenever that day may be.