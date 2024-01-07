Preston North End were beaten 4-0 by Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Here are our five talking points from Stamford Bridge.
1. Amazing away support
You knew the six thousand travelling fans were going to bring the noise, but to witness it from start to finish was pretty special. Stamford Bridge is one of England's iconic footballing venues and North End's supporters were loud and proud throughout. You will have been able to hear them on the television and they made the cup tie really, with very little noise from the home faithful. If only there had been a goal to celebrate - which Preston certainly threatened to score in the first half. The away end turned into a party post-match and you can expect people to label that 'tinpot' or 'cringe' given the full time score line. But, North End continue to dream of being a Premier League club one day and these big visits do not come around often. Who knows when the next one may be? Under the lights, with the songs blasting through the speakers, you can hardly blame the majority who chose to revel in the moment. And when you see that size of support, it reminds you of Preston's potential as a football club. The challenge has never been tougher and the top flight will often feel miles away, but the Lilywhites must not stop until they finally get themselves there - whenever that day may be.
The Lilywhites were roared down the tunnel at half time - a reception their first 45 minute shift had earned. There was genuine reason for optimism at the break, with North End having more than held their own in the game and got into some encouraging positions themselves. A couple of half chances for Will Keane and Milutin Osmajic were all Preston really managed to create, but the red shirts were not overawed by the occasion nor afraid to get in Chelsea faces and ruffle feathers. PNE's midfield trio of Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann and Alan Browne were relentless in their work and set the tone, while Osmajic worked away like a bull up top and Liam Millar carried out his defensive duties admirably - to nullify the threat of Raheem Sterling. Football matches of course last 90 minutes and North End were unable to find a complete performance, but for just under an hour PNE did show what they are capable of and looked a highly committed and courageous outfit.
There were two factors that were always going to be key in the second half; Chelsea stepping up their quality and potential PNE fatigue creeping in. As it turned out, both transpired and the Blues' opening goal was a high class header from Armando Broja. North End may have been disappointed to allow the cross and let Broja get a run on Liam Lindsay, but the first goal was nowhere near as disappointing as the next two. Broja could be given credit for glancing his effort into the far corner; an unstoppable effort. At that stage, PNE's task was to make sure the damage didn't worsen and still be in the game - at one nil - with 10 minutes or so to play. But, Thiago Silva ghosted in to head home number two - unchallenged - before Sterling clipped a free kick over the wall and all too easily in from Preston's point of view. The fourth made the score line look ugly on PNE's part, which should've been frustrating for the players given their work in the first half. The result unfolded in a similar fashion to Leicester City away this season; North End's tank just not quite big enough to stop superior quality opposition for the duration.
It was PNE's first experience of VAR and a far from enjoyable one of that. There have been some poor decisions go against North End this season - red cards, handballs and goals not given. But, judging by Saturday's use of the technology, the Championship is not missing a great deal. There will be frustrating calls over the course of a 46 game season, but if it avoids three minute long decisions which suck the life out of spectators then so be it. Chelsea's fourth goal meant very little and that may have played a part in the low keyness of it - but the whole experience was extremely flat, with Fernandez' eventually awarded goal just about celebrated. Unless there can be some reasonable level of consistency found with VAR, then the Premier League can keep it for now.