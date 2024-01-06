Liam Lindsay

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay thoroughly enjoyed his experience at Chelsea - despite the 4-0 full time result.

The Lilywhites competed well for 58 minutes at Stamford Bridge, but fatigued in the second half and Mauricio Pochettino's side put four past the visitors. Lindsay had equipped himself impressively against Armando Broja, until he glanced home a delightful header for the opener. And from there, the Scot admitted it was tough for he and his team mates to get back into the contest.

Chelsea scored a second just minutes later through Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling then curled home a quickfire third - from a free kick. Enzo Fernandez, following a lengthy VAR check, prodded home the fourth late in the day. PNE were comfortably beaten in the end, but backed by 6,033 away fans who made themselves heard from start to finish. For Lindsay, that made the evening in London all the more memorable.

"Yeah, I loved it and fair play to the fans," said Lindsay. "Singing after that, I know it was four-nil but we gave them something to sing about in the first half. At the end of the game, singing 'Freed from Desire' or whatever it was - different class and we thank them for that. It was a great experience and the first time being here, so it's one to tick off the bucket list. That is the dream isn't it? Playing against the best players in the world, ultimately. So yeah, the prize is there and we need to take it if we want it."

On the quality and athleticism of Chelsea's stars, Lindsay added: "It is relentless isn't it? The speed and the power is tough to deal with, but that is when teams like us need to soak it up and keep it nervy until the end - to hopefully nick something. But, it just didn't happen today. I thought we posed a threat going forward and defended well, sitting back a bit, but it wasn't 11 behind the ball.