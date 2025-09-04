Leeds United were linked with Josh Brownhill back in November | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The midfielder saw his time at Burnley come to an end this summer

Former Preston North End midfielder Josh Brownhill is set to sign a mega deal with Al Shabab, according to reports.

The 29-year-old’s contract at Burnley expired this summer and he opted against penning fresh terms at Turf Moor, despite promotion to the Premier League. Now, Sky Sports report that Brownhill has agreed to sign a deal with the Saudio Pro League side, who will pay him in excess of £100,000 per week.

It’s claimed that the former Lilywhites will travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday to conduct his medical, before finalising the transfer. This summer saw Brownhill linked with the likes of Wolves, West Ham, Celtic and Leeds United, after he scored 18 goals in the Clarets’ promotion campaign - while providing a further six assists.

Brownhill’s football career started in Manchester United’s youth ranks. He moved to PNE from there and represented the first team on 64 occasions, scoring six goals and assisting three. After a 2015/16 loan spell at Barnsley, which resulted in promotion from League One, he was snapped up on a permanent deal by Bristol City.

The versatile midfielder stayed with the Robins for four years, with 161 appearances racked up for the Ashton Gate club. Burnley paid a reported £9million in 2020 to prise him away. It has been suggested that Brownhill rejected offers from clubs in the UK and Turkey this summer.

