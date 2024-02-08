Blackburn Rovers in manager exit talk - replacement could be in for Preston North End clash
Jon Dahl Tomasson remains in discussions to leave Preston North End's Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers, according to local media reports.
News broken yesterday from the Daily Mail that Tomasson was in discussions to leave, but the Lancashire Telegraph said the club had denied to them that he had quit or that he had been sacked. Respected outlet The Athletic said there was 'serious doubt' that Tomasson would be in the dugout for their game at the weekend against Stoke City.
In an update on proceedings, it now looks like Tomasson could depart the Ewood Park club before the weekend. Blackburn face the Potters and already a contingency plan has been drawn up should the Dane depart, with his assistant coach Remy Reijnierse also set to exit the club.
"As I understand it....talks are progressing between Blackburn Rovers & JDT," said Andy Bayes, the Sports Editor of BBC Sport Lancashire in a post published on X.
"If a 'mutual' agreement is reached for him to leave today, Remy Reijnierse will also leave. And, swift action will be taken regarding a replacement to face Stoke."
In addition to Tomasson reportedly holding discussions about a possible exit, reports have now emerged about Tomasson being linked with the Sweden national team job. Alan Nixon, a journalist for The Sun wrote on his Patreon that he is 'keen' to leave Rovers and that the inability to bring in new players has made the Sweden job 'all the more appealing'. Should Tomasson land a job after Blackburn they would like to get compensation for his services but have already drawn up a list of potential candidates should he depart.
Blackburn have a huge nine days in front of them with games against Stoke, as well as Birmingham City in store for them before a Lancashire Derby against PNE on Saturday, February 14. Tomasson in his three matches against North End has yet to win against the Lilywhites and so his potential successor will be tasked with getting a first win against PNE since April 2022.