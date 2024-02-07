Josh Brownhill and Alan Browne at PNE

Former Preston North End manager Simon Grayson admits the club 'slipped up' by losing Josh Brownhill on a free transfer, during his tenure.

The midfielder had broken on to the first team scene at Deepdale, as a teenager. Out of the academy, Brownhill netted six goals in 64 senior appearances. But, following PNE's promotion from League One in 2015, the youngster's game time was limited in the Championship and he went out on loan to Barnsley in the second half of the season.

Brownhill scored three goals in 27 outings for the Tykes, who finished sixth and beat Millwall in the play-off final. The ex-Manchester United youth man's performances at Oakwell saw Bristol City swoop in that summer. Brownhill spent the next four seasons with the Robins, before Burnley signed him in January 2020 - for a reported £9million. He is now vice-captain of the Clarets.

"Yeah, it was probably a regret that me and Peter (Ridsdale) probably had at the time," said Grayson. "I gave Josh his debut, when he was 17 or 18 and he was in and around the first team. It came to a stage where he wasn't playing every week and he wanted to go and get some game time. We allowed him to go on loan to Barnsley, who were in League One and we were in the Championship. But, he was out of contract that summer and we let him go without signing a new deal. And we slipped up there, because he did well at Barnsley and he came back, refused a contract and we ended up losing him to Bristol City.

"I think Lee Johnson then went there, on the back of doing well at Barnsley. Something like that, anyway, but we lost out. But again, it's great that somebody who was released at a young age - who we sort of developed a little bit - is now captain of a Premier League team. A lot of the credit goes to Josh himself, he worked hard and is a really nice kid - who just wanted to play and had a hunger and desire to succeed. And it's great that he has done."

Brownhill falling down the pecking order at Deepdale coincided with Alan Browne's rise. The Irishman has gone on make 401 appearances - and counting - for North End. While there is some disappointment over Preston's handling of Brownhill, the career of Preston's number eight is something Grayson takes great pride in seeing.

"I don't think you could ever envisage that somebody is going to reach that milestone," said Grayson. "But, you are hopeful that they can do. When he came in, on his first day of training - 18 I think he was - he just had this enthusiasm and ran around, with an engine that was second to none. He wanted to learn; he wanted to develop - and he flourished. He was learning off the likes of Paul Gallagher, Joe Garner, Jermaine Beckford and John Welsh - experienced players.

"But, to see him become the player and leader he has - he's been captain for a long time - is full credit to him. He's worked extremely hard to get to that stage. I love those type of stories, when you sign players from nowhere and all of a sudden they have an astonishing career. You can look back at other lads - like Jordan Hugill, who we signed from Port Vale for £25,000 and was sold to West Ham for nearly £12million. I love those stories, not just for me but other managers."

Grayson added: "I think we were really astute in the transfer window, between myself, Peter Ridsdale and Mr Hemmings. Me and Peter were the two who worked closely together and in that period of time, we signed Daniel Johnson for £50,000, Ben Pearson for a couple hundred thousand from Manchester United, Callum Robinson, Greg Cunningham - who came on a free and went for £4m.

"We had a real time of seeing players and then allowing me and my coaching staff to develop them, then sell them on for huge money. When we look back, I don't think there were too many players we missed out on. But, I think we can be immensely proud of how we developed and the money we made in that particular time."