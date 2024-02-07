Former Preston North End, Man United and Hull City man retires at 28

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Preston North End youth midfielder James Weir has called time on his career at 28.

The Preston-born midfielder began his career with the Lilywhites and spent three years in their academy before being snapped up by Manchester United. He made one senior appearance for Man United, having been a part of their academy for eight years.

After departing Old Trafford, Weir joined Hull City, where he would make three Championship appearances and appear in four Carabao Cup games.

The midfielder also had a loan spell at Wigan Athletic and played for Bolton Wanderers in League One before spending the last few years abroad. He joined Slovakian outfit FK Pohronie in March 2020, and later moved to the Hungarian top-flight with MTK Budapest. Weir spent a season in Hungary before returning to Slovakia to join ViON Zlate Moravce but his contract was terminated in mid January.

He has opted to bring an end to his career, and announced the decision on social media. Weir said in a post published on Instagram: " Life update. After a lot of thought and consideration I’ve decided to hang up my boots professionally. A bitter sweet moment, but I can look back on my career with happy memories. "Despite my injuries I’ve met some incredible people, forged life-long relationships and travelled the world doing what I love. "Huge thank you to family, friends, coaches, teammates and fans who’ve all helped me on my journey. "Through the highs, lows and everything in between, I’ve lived my dream. I’m excited in the pursuit of living my next dream away from the beautiful game."

Current Preston North End star Will Keane responded to Weir's post and said: "Congrats on a great career mate, all the best."

