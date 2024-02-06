Preston North End face a long journey down to South Wales this weekend as they face Cardiff City in the Championship.

It's a fairly long trip down to the capital of Wales, but at least it's on a weekend compared to when they played Swansea City on a Friday night. Tickets went on sale in mid-January and a total of 1,405 tickets were given to PNE. A reasonable price at £20 for adults could entice fans to support their team on their travels this weekend.

Sandwiched in between home games against Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers, North End have one other home game this month and that's to the Ricoh Arena to face Coventry City on Saturday, February 24. Supporting your team away from home can be fun, and it's different to when you're at home, as you're making just that little extra step to back your team by going up and down the country to cheer the lads on to victory.

The Championship has some fairly big clubs amongst it and there are some fan bases no matter how their team are performing will be there. There aren't many leagues in world level that boast the support of the Championship and not divisions can boast several teams taking away thousands to games on average.