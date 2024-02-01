Newcastle United man signs for Preston North End's league rivals after Ryan Lowe admission
Another player linked with a move to Preston North End is on the move.
Preston North End linked midfielder Isaac Hayden is to join their league rivals in a deadline day move.
A whole host of Championship clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers had been linked with the midfielder but it's a new name that has emerged victorious.
Isaac Hayden, who PNE were said to be ‘in talks with’ in January is closing in on a loan move to QPR. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said that it is 'deal done' and 'sealed' with the loan move completed today.
The 28-year-old was in need of a move after returning six months in to a season-long loan move from Standard Liege. He had played 11 times for the Belgian outfit but they chose to end his deal.
As for PNE’s stance on Hayden, manager Ryan Lowe went on the record to address the rumours surrounding Hayden and described him as a ‘fantastic footballer’
Lowe said to the LEP in mid-January: “Isaac Hayden is a fantastic footballer. He hasn't played as many games as he would've liked.
"I think the connection; I know his agent very well and we speak all the time about players. I am sure he would come and play for us if the opportunity was there.
“I am sure I'd love to have him if the opportunity was there. Who wouldn't? Because there are probably another ten (clubs) out there.
“But, as Peter has said, unless anyone goes out there probably won't be anyone coming in."
North End still have QPR to play this season and the two will meet in West London at Loftus Road on Saturday, April 20. Hayden is of three players that has either been linked with a move or is closing in on one to a league rival. Dutch winger Million Manhoef is said to be on his way to Stoke City whilst Josh Wilson-Esbrand is a loan target for Cardiff City.