Isaac Hayden was linked with a move to Preston North End. Ryan Lowe spoke about the rumours in mid-January. (Image: Getty Images)

Preston North End linked midfielder Isaac Hayden is to join their league rivals in a deadline day move.

A whole host of Championship clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers had been linked with the midfielder but it's a new name that has emerged victorious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isaac Hayden, who PNE were said to be ‘in talks with’ in January is closing in on a loan move to QPR. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said that it is 'deal done' and 'sealed' with the loan move completed today.

The 28-year-old was in need of a move after returning six months in to a season-long loan move from Standard Liege. He had played 11 times for the Belgian outfit but they chose to end his deal.

As for PNE’s stance on Hayden, manager Ryan Lowe went on the record to address the rumours surrounding Hayden and described him as a ‘fantastic footballer’

Lowe said to the LEP in mid-January: “Isaac Hayden is a fantastic footballer. He hasn't played as many games as he would've liked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the connection; I know his agent very well and we speak all the time about players. I am sure he would come and play for us if the opportunity was there.

“I am sure I'd love to have him if the opportunity was there. Who wouldn't? Because there are probably another ten (clubs) out there.

“But, as Peter has said, unless anyone goes out there probably won't be anyone coming in."

Read More The top 13 Preston North End all time appearance makers as Alan Browne joins illustrious list