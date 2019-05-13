IN PICTURES: Chorley FC clinch promotion to the National League after penalty shoot out win over Spennymoor Town
Chorley FC booked their place in the National League for the 2019/20 season thanks to a 4-3 penalty shoot out win over Spennymoor.
Keeper Matty Urwin was the hero again and he celebrated with the other players. Photographer Stefan Willoughby captured the scenes.
Jamie Vermiglio with the trophy
2. Scott Leather celebrates
3. Scott Leather celebrates
4. Scott Leather celebrates
