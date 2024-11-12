Frank Lampard | Getty Images

Latest news around Hull City and QPR while Frank Lampard’s interest in Coventry City confirmed

Here are the latest Tuesday afternoon headlines from across the Championship...

Lampard applies for Coventry City job

Coventry City owner Doug King has confirmed the club has received an application from Frank Lampard, for their vacant managerial position. The Sky Blues have been on the search for a new head coach since last week, after the shock sacking of long-standing boss Mark Robins.

Lampard has been a favourite with the bookies, and King has now confirmed he is one of 60+ people to apply. King, after holding an hour-long Fans’ Forum, told Coventry Live: “I have not spoken to Frank Lampard and Frank Lampard has not spoken to me. Make of that what you will.”

He told Sky Sports: “We've received a huge amount of CVs from high quality people, of which Frank is one. We've done nothing on that process. Clearly, we're in the international break. We'll be assessing everything. We'll work out who's going to make the shortlist and we'll go from there."

Walter under Hull City pressure

Hull City’s hierarchy are mulling over the future of head coach Tim Walter, according to reports. It has been suggested that club officials will meet in Turkey, during the current international break, to discuss the German’s position at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers - who signed former Preston North End loan star Liam Millar in the summer - sit 19th in the Championship table. Hull are winless in their last seven games, having lost four of those. Walter caused a recent stir too, when suggesting his team needed more support from the Hull faithful.

The club appointed the former Hamburg boss back in May, following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior - who guided the Tigers to a seventh placed finish. Walter, 49, has won three of his 16 matches in charge. Hull are one place ahead of PNE, on goal difference.

QPR identify possible Cifuentes replacement

According to renowned French news outlet, L’Equipe, Queens Park Rangers have identified a potential replacement for Marti Cifuentes. The Loftus Road club are bottom of the Championship table, with four points from their last 10 games.

Despite Cifuentes, and assistant Xavi Calm, signing new contracts last month, it has been claimed a change is being considered. Should Cifuentes get the sack, then Frenchman Gregory Vignal is said to be a leading contender - having been spotted watching the recent Sunderland encounter.

Vignal played for Liverpool, Portsmouth, Rangers, Birmingham City and others during his playing career - but has only managed Versailles and Rangers Women so far. Cifuentes emphatically guided QPR to survival last season, but this campaign has been a struggle.