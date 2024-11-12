Championship 10-game form and how Preston North End compare to Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and rivals

By George Hodgson
Published 12th Nov 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 13:26 BST

The Championship season is 15 games in

Preston North End will be targeting improved results after the November international break, with the Lilywhites in 20th spot.

That does not make great reading for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, but his team are only four points off 11th placed Swansea City - and will feel their performances have merited a greater tally. But, it’s a results business and North End have not won enough games so far.

Draws with Plymouth Argyle, Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley have been frustrating, while the early defeat to Oxford United came out of nowhere on the day. But, Preston have put in particularly poor displays against Millwall, Portsmouth and Bristol City.

With 29 fixtures still to play, there’s a long old way to go. Nonetheless, North End will of course want to get themselves away from the wrong end of the table as quickly as possible. In order to do that, they will need to produce better over the next ten games than last.

Here’s how their form compares to the rest of the division, over the last 900 minutes...

Won: 7 Drawn: 1 Lost: 2 GD: +7

1. Sheffield United - 22 points

Won: 7 Drawn: 1 Lost: 2 GD: +7 | Nigel French/PA Wire

Won: 6 Drawn: 3 Lost: 1 GD: +12

2. Leeds United - 21 points

Won: 6 Drawn: 3 Lost: 1 GD: +12 | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Won: 5 Drawn: 4 Lost: 1 GD: +6

3. Sunderland - 19 points

Won: 5 Drawn: 4 Lost: 1 GD: +6 | Getty Images

Won: 5 Drawn: 4 Lost: 1 GD: +5

4. Millwall - 19 points

Won: 5 Drawn: 4 Lost: 1 GD: +5 | Zac Goodwin

