Hull City's Liam Millar | PA Wire

He signed permanently for Hull City this summer

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End loan star Liam Millar won’t play again this season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Canada international’s campaign is over, after he suffered the crushing blow in Hull City’s 1-1 draw at Derby County. Millar was forced off after just 13 minutes at Pride Park, with the 25-year-old reduced to tears after learning the diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millar, who signed for the Tigers from FC Basel for a reported fee of £3million in the summer, spent last season on loan at Deepdale. He scored five goals and registered as many assists, in 35 appearances for PNE. Millar had turned out 12 times for Hull, scoring once and assisting two goals.

“He has an ACL, he is out for the whole season," Walter told BBC Humberside post-match. “For him it’s so frustrating, and I am so with him. I was so shocked, and so was he. It’s not about the club, and not about us, it’s about him and I’m so sad."

“It’s not easy in this moment, but we will give him all the help we can give him. We’ll support him with all of our energy, but that’s the situation. He was crying, but it’s a situation you have to understand if you want to play football and get injured. It’s maybe the most difficult injury you can have."