Preston North End's rivals Huddersfield Town remain on the search for a new first-team manager after parting company with Darren Moore.

The Terriers opted to bring an end to Moore's reign as manager after he succeeded Neil Warnock who has since become the Aberdeen manager. Caretaker boss Joe Worthington took the reins and he oversaw a 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Huddersfield are three points outside the drop zone and are in need of a permanent replacement if they are to preserve their second tier status. In the immediate aftermath of Moore's sacking it was axed Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom who was the favourite the job.

A few days have passed and now there's a new man who is leading the running for the post. Michael Duff, who was sacked by Swansea City back in December is the current favourite. He hadn't managed in the Championship before taking charge of the Swans and might want to get back in to football to prove a point.

Shortly behind Duff is John Eustace who was let go by Birmingham City back in October. He was controversially sacked and replaced by Wayne Rooney despite having Blues in a play-off spot. The aforementioned Heckingbottom is still the third favourite for the role but as time goes on, others seem the more likelier contenders.

One person of Preston North End connections that has been uttered for the post is Alex Neil, who shares the same odds as caretaker boss Worthington as well as David Wagner and Mark Hughes. Neil was relieved of his duties as Stoke City manager earlier this season and replaced by Steven Schumacher.

The 42-year-old has had plenty of experience in the Championship having arrived in England in 2015. He has more than 450 games under his belt and has won almost 200 games. It was at North End that he spent the longest, winning 72 games in 191 matches which gave him a win percentage of 37.70% at Deepdale.

Someone else with a connection to North End who is also considered a slight outsider for the Huddersfield post is John Mousinho. Mousinho was a player at PNE from 2014 to 2014 and had loan spells at both Gillingham and Stevenage during that period. The 37-year-old has been in management for just over a year and has Portsmouth. top of League One.

Michael Duff - 5/6

John Eustace - 9/4

Paul Heckingbottom - 6/1

Jon Worthington - 8/1

Alex Neil, David Wagner and Mark Hughes - 12/1