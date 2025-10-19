15 photos of the Preston North End faithful at West Brom with 1,998 in away end

By George Hodgson
Published 19th Oct 2025, 09:41 BST

Preston North End fell to a 2-1 defeat at West Brom on Saturday

Preston North End were backed by two thousand away fans in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to West Brom.

On the fans post-match, manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, listen, I've spoken to the fans through you guys and tried to be clear with them. We need them. They need to see that we're fighting for every point and every game and I think they can see that, so they're going to respond.

“We need the fans to help us... two thousand down here, or whatever, is brilliant. Their job is to compete with the opposition's fans and our job is to compete on the pitch. I think they're enjoying doing that. We're certainly enjoying the support and we want that to continue.”

