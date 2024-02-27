​Fighting-fit Magpies aim to press home their advantage when they face Brackley Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Their game away at bottom side Bishop’s Stortford was frustratingly postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

However, hardly any of the Magpies’ immediate promotion rivals could take advantage of their inactivity.

Out of the top 10, only two teams picked up wins – Scunthorpe United, who are second, and eighth-placed Hereford.

Carlton Ubaezuonu celebrates his goal against Tamworth (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

It means Andy Preece’s men stayed in third spot in the table on the same number of points as fourth-placed Chester but with three games in hand.

The fact that the Magpies now face congested fixture list to deal with over the final few months of the campaign is a cause for concern.

But happily, Preece is beginning to see many of his players who had to deal with either injury or illness return to full fitness.

He has bolstered his squad with the additions of loan signings Justin Donawa, Kieran Glynn and Owen Foster.

And last Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over leaders Tamworth at Victory Park was the first time in a long while that the manager had been able to name a full squad of senior players.

It all bodes well for the forthcoming crucial games, starting with the trip to play-off rivals Brackley Town this evening.

"We have had a small squad all season,” said Preece. “We have had to deal with that – the lads have had to work so hard and play so many minutes.

"Against Tamworth I was able to give Adam Henley a rest because he’s been in that red zone of three games a week where he’s got injured so Justin came in and did great. Kieran Glynn has not played three games in a week for five months – again it would have been high-risk if we had played him.

"We still had to take risks with one or two who were tired but the squad is certainly looking a lot stronger at this moment in time.”