Ever-present Mike Calveley is Chorley's Mr Dependable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Chorley boss Andy Preece has paid tribute to ever-present midfielder Mike Calveley.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The 25-year-old has become part of the spine of the Magpies line-up since arriving at Victory Park in 2020 from Curzon Ashton.

One of the first names on the team-sheet, the ex-Port Vale man has begun to add goals to his repertoire in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has notched 20 in 187 appearances for Chorley overall, but more than half of those goals have come in the past year.

Mike Calveley celebrates with fans after scoring the winner against Spennymoor Town earlier this season (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Calveley has already found the back of the net three times in 17 National League North games, including a superb headed winner against Spennymoor Town at the end of last month.

However, it is his all-round game in both defence and attack which makes him so crucial to the team.

And Preece believes Calveley is one of those players who would flourish at the higher level should Chorley earn promotion this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His goalscoring form really took off last season,” said Preece.

“He got into double figures and he’s well on his way to doing that again this season.

"He’s becoming a bit of a stalwart of the team – he’s been here for a few years now.

"It’s very rare that he misses a game, touch wood, and he can play any position in the midfield. He can play as a holding midfielder or as an attacking midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Calvs is a big character in the dressing room and he’s still really young.

"He’s just signed a new contract and he’s one of those players – and we have got a fair few of them now – who we can build for the long-term with.

"If we did go on and we did get promotion from this league then he’s the sort of player who can take us to the next level."

Meanwhile, the fitness levels of Chorley have been lauded by Preece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the Magpies being down to the bare bones in terms of their squad due to a number of injuries, they have managed to maintain their position as one of the division’s early season frontrunners.

Preece has hinted that his team could be freshened up for the visit of Marine this weekend in the second round of the FA Trophy.

However, there are unlikely to be wholesale changes due to the volume of players on the casualty list.

Preece said: “I cannot speak highly enough of the players, their attitude, mental strength and the great shape physically that they are in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To continue putting in the figures that we do, the high-speed runs and distances. Our interceptions are through the roof, we get back into a great shape and then break really well from that shape.”

The Magpies will be looking for revenge over Marine after they claimed a 3-0 win in the league at Rossett Park just over a week ago.

It was a surprising result considering the Mariners are sat in the relegation zone.

However, they showed that they are better than the league table suggests but the hosts will be looking to make home advantage count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said before that Marine’s performances have been better than their points total says,” said Preece (above). “They showed that (against us).

“They have got good threats, good energy and are well organised.”

Elsewhere, ​Bamber Bridge are eyeing up a place in the third round of the FA Trophy.

​Brig take on National League North strugglers Farsley Celtic at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow’s fixtures – National League: Braintree v AFC Fylde; FA Trophy: Southport v Warrington Town; NPL Premier: Morpeth Town v Lancaster City; NPL West: Clitheroe v Nantwich Town; NWCL Premier: Bury v Longridge Town, Charnock Richard v Padiham, FC Isle of Man v Burscough; NWCL First Division North: Garstang v Atherton LR, Thornton Cleveleys v Euxton Villa.