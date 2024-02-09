Erol Bulut has identified Preston North End's strengths. Cardiff City are hoping to claim a league double over PNE.

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut has identified Preston North End's key strengths ahead of their clash at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The two sides meet in South Wales on Saturday with both entering the match on the back of wins against a higher calibre of opposition. Cardiff beat in-form Watford last week whilst PNE - despite a late Kieffer Moore brace - held on to win 3-2 against Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier on in the season, the Bluebirds won 2-1 after a red card and thanks to two stoppage time goals. Milutin Osmajic opened the scoring for Ryan Lowe's side in the 48th minute, but Robbie Brady was dismissed and PNE could not hang on. Karlan Grant scored in the sixth minute of added on time and then Ike Ugbo netted in the ninth additional minute.

PNE are Cardiff's most played opponent in English football, with the two clubs having met a total of 102 times. Cardiff's Turkish boss, Bulut, has picked out what Preston did well in their 101st meeting and what the hosts must do if they are to be successful this weekend.

“Preston is a team that presses high, so they have good speed and physically are a good team," said Bulut to the official club website. "We know from our first game against them how they are, so we have to be good against them, both physically and tactically, which we’ve looked at in training. We have to manage the game when we are leading at home, to keep the ball and try to put the opposing team away from our goal."

Cardiff have a few injury doubts going into the match and one former PNE favourite is likely to miss out. Callum Robinson has been out for the last month and isn't yet ready to return. Mark McGuinness, meanwhile, has a slight problem and that could present an opportunity to Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips - to make his full debut after coming on as a substitute at Vicarage Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad