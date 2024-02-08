Simon Grayson

Ex-Preston North End manager Simon Grayson admits the Sunderland job he left for - in the summer of 2017 - wasn't the one he expected.

Grayson guided PNE to promotion via the League One play-offs in 2015, before successive mid-table finishes in the Championship. After the 2016/17 campaign, though, the Black Cats prised Grayson away from Deepdale following their Premier League relegation.

However, Sunderland relieved Grayson of his duties in late October after three wins, seven draws and eight defeats from his 18 matches in charge. Reflecting on that managerial switch, almost seven years on, Grayson explained his thought process behind leaving and subsequent experience at the Stadium of Light.

"I don't think it was as far as we could've taken them (PNE), because we had an immense group who were talented - but would run through brick walls for you as well," said Grayson. "We talk about all the flair, but you had people like Tom Clarke and Paul Huntington who were good players defensive wise. But, when Sunderland came knocking it was just too good of an opportunity.

"And I was going with the motto that you can only have regrets about things you don't do. If I was going to not go to Sunderland and somebody took them back up, I would've been regretting that. It was a huge football club and I probably didn't realise, at the time, that it was in as bad a state as it was - in terms of the toxic side within the dressing room. The stadium wasn't a great place for players to play; the money had obviously been cut hugely from Ellis Short.

"But, he put something like £300m in and we'd sold players for something like £40/50m, and brought 12 new ones in for £1m - which doesn't really happen, if you are wanting a tilt at getting back to the Premier League in your first season. So, there were a lot of things I didn't really understand - or know how difficult they'd be at that time. Obviously, I didn't stay there too long but Chris Coleman went in and found it just as difficult as me. So, it is not always the coaches' fault. There are other things, behind the scenes, that are maybe having an impact on results."

One player Grayson took with him to the Stadium of Light was PNE's 2016/17 Player of the Year: Aiden McGeady. In his 34 appearances for North End, the Irishman scored eight goals and assisted nine. He provided some incredible, individual moments of magic but Preston hearts were crushed when he didn't return the following season. Grayson certainly feels fortunate to have managed and coached a player of his quality.

"I think Geads is probably the most talented player I've ever worked with," said Grayson. "That season when we had him at Preston, he could just do anything; something out of nothing. He would go past players with ease, bend one into the top corner and win us the game. Or, if we were losing he would get us out of a bit of trouble. You would do one-on-one sessions and the lads just didn't want to go up against him, because he could just have lads on toast.

"His dribbling was so quick, changing direction. You could put him on his 'weaker' foot and he'd bend it into the top corner. He was one of those players who just needed to be loved and have an arm put around him, to get the best out of him. I managed to do that with him and he was an incredible talent, which was the reason I took him to Sunderland when I went there. It's nice to see him still playing now, up at Ayr - and I think he has done some Director of Football (course) as well. Geads would be up there with the most talented players I have worked with, definitely."