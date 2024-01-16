Latest Preston North End transfer news as a player linked with a move to Deepdale in the summer could still yet move to England.

Derry Scherhant who was linked with a move to Preston North End in the summer is now attracting interest from other English clubs.

The 21-year-old was suggested as an alternative to Tom Cannon after he moved to Leicester City for £7.5m however a move failed to materialise. North End along with Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers had been interested in a loan move whilst Lancashire rivals Burnley had also made an enquiry.

Fresh transfer rumours have now emerged and now both Ipswich Town and West Brom are said to be interested in pursuing a deal for Scherhant. Football Insider say that the Baggies along with the Tractor Boys are pursuing a move for him this month and he is on their list of targets. Blackburn are said to have been long-term admirers for him and have had three loan offers rejected.

He has been unsettled by the speculation and this term has notched up six goals and one assist in 20 games. However that has come in the Regionalliga Northeast which is the fourth tier of German football, after being demoted from the first-team.

It is unlikely that Preston North End will make a move for him given the attacking options that they currently possess. North End ended up signing Milutin Osmajic for an undisclosed club record fee whilst Liam Millar joined from Basel on a season-long loan. Emil Riis has recovered from a long-term injury whilst Will Keane is hitting form and Ched Evans is also another option that Ryan Lowe has at his disposal.