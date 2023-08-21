Derry Scherhant of Hertha BSC celebrates

Derry Scherhant is one striker being linked with Preston North End, as the Lilywhites consider alternatives to Tom Cannon.

The Everton striker is PNE’s number one target, with manager Ryan Lowe keen to re-unite with the forward on loan after last season’s successful spell. But, with ten days left in the window, North End are having to look elsewhere in case a move for Cannon does not happen.

Football Insider suggest that Preston - along with Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers - are eyeing Scherhant on loan. It is claimed that Burnley also enquired about the player’s availability earlier this summer.

The 20-year-old made 10 appearances for Hertha Berlin last season in the Bundesliga, but he has predominantly featured for the club’s second team: Hertha BSC II. Scherhant has scored three goals this season, having netted eight last term and 16 in the campaign before that.

Hertha’s second team are bottom of 2. Bundesliga, having lost all three games so far this season. The striker is under contract until 2027 with the German side, whom he signed for in 2020 from Berliner SC. The Berlin-born forward was linked with Newcastle United back in June.

North End have already explored the European market this summer, with Mads Frokjaer brought in from Danish side Odense BK. And PNE boss Ryan Lowe said last week that PNE are highly likely to loan someone in, as opposed to sign permanently.

“If there is someone out there who we feel we can purchase at the right price and who fits the bill, then we’ll have a look at it,” he said. “If not, it’ll be a loan. The likelihood of it being a loan is very high, because of the financial implications you have. But if something comes up or someone is available on a free we’ll have a look at it, definitely.