Derek Adams said Morecambe’s players were convinced they had been denied a first league victory of the season after drawing 1-1 with Notts County on Saturday.

Jamie Stott’s close-range effort seemed to be over the line before David McGoldrick cleared, but referee James Westgate was unmoved as they recorded a third successive draw.

Adams said: “The players tell us they thought the ball was over the line but the assistant says he didn’t see it.

“The Notts County players told our lads they thought it was a goal and Jamie is convinced it was too.

Lee Angol had given Morecambe an early lead against Notts County Picture: Morecambe FC

“That has summed up our season really with a lot of big decisions not going for us, which has hampered our progress.

“In terms of our performance, I thought we were excellent and created a lot of chances but just couldn’t get that second goal.

“We worked hard on how we would set up during the week and it worked well.

“From the start of the game, we pressed Notts County all over the pitch.

“I felt that no team had put any pressure on them this season and, when we went man for man with them all over the pitch, it caused them a lot of trouble and once we pressed them, they didn’t like it.

“Their back three have had time and space to play on the ball for the whole season and won games because of that.

“When teams go up against them, then they find it difficult to find plan B and that was the case today.

”We had players with legs, who could cause them problems, and I really believe we deserved to win.”