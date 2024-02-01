Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe does not envisage any last minute business getting done on deadline day.

The Lilywhites were active on the final day of the summer window, taking their tally of signings to eight with the acquisitions of Milutin Osmajic and Liam Millar. But, North End have had a quiet January window and it looks set to stay that way until 11pm.

"We have got nothing planned," said Lowe. "I won't be here all day and night. If anyone was to come and say they wanted to go out on loan, there may have been an option. We've had some loan enquiries, but it's fine by me whether they go or don't. Up to now they haven't gone, which is fine. So yeah, I am hoping it is going to be a quiet and relaxed day.

"I don't like going to the wire. I just don't think you have done your job properly then, unless it is something that jumps out or an offer you can't refuse. We always have a backlog of players, in different positions, who we feel can help us - whether it is this year or after. We always identify them, but I don't like doing business on the last day - definitely not. We've had opportunities to bring players in and people have said they will do a good deal, but there is no point.

"So, I learned many years ago no to rush on transfers and to do your planning properly - which we do. I think we did all our work in the summer - getting good players and a balanced squad. As we sit here now, nobody will be leaving the building. Nothing has come along that has suited anyone, so I am quite relaxed and fair on it. We've had some enquiries for Patrick (Bauer) - he has been available and he knows that.

"I am quite content if he's spoken to them. But Patrick hasn't come to me and said he wants to go here or there. He's a good lad, trains hard every day and has been on the bench for the last few games - so I am not kicking anyone out of the door. Unless anything changes in the next few hours, which I am not sure it will, then they will all stay - which is fine. I would rather do (business) over the summer.

"I know we've signed a couple of players in January since I've been here - Archer, Cannon - but we've obviously chosen to go down the route of having our own player in Milly, who is a striker. Emil has come back and Keano, we got early doors. Then obviously Ched and Layton. If there was anyone out there who could help us, then we'd look at it but we've probably got the best balanced squad for a while.