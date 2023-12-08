David Wagner has identified Preston North End's strengths. His Norwich City side face the Lilywhites at Carrow Road on Saturday. (Image: Getty Images)

Norwich City boss David Wagner believes that Preston North End will pose a different threat to them compared to their previous matches. The Canaries have faced QPR, Watford and Bristol City in their last three matches, picking up six points from a possible nine.

The Lilywhites will arrive at Carrow Road on the back of a poor run of form. PNE have lost all three of their matches since returning back from the international break. A 2-0 defeat to QPR was their last match, whilst they suffered a thrashing away at Middlesbrough and let slip of a win against Cardiff City in stoppage time.

Away form has been poor recently, and the success at Ewood Park was their one and only win in five of their last away matches. Prior to that, they had drawn with Bristol City and Rotherham United respectively, and beaten both Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City.

As for the test Norwich will face, Wagner has a good understanding of the threats of North End. He believes that the game will be won in the air, and that for his side to win they will need to be 'brave'.

“In general, we face a different style from the last three games," said Wagner to the Norwich Evening News in his pre-match press conference when asked about Ryan Lowe's side.

"They are a direct team and we need to be ready for aerial duels. We must have the right aggression to win the balls and be brave to play our football.”

North End have had to settle for less possession in two of their last three games. Against QPR they had 55% possession but could muster up just one shot on target from the seven they attempted, and played more passes than the West London outfit. The defeats to Middlesbrough and Cardiff saw them have less of the ball, however Robbie Brady was dismissed against the Bluebirds, and so playing with a man light, made it harder to retain possession.