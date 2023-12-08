Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has a big team selection this weekend, as the Lilywhites travel to Norwich City.
The Lilywhites head into the match looking to turn their fortunes around, having won two of their last 12 games. Milutin Osmajic is set to miss out once again with a groin issue, while Emil Riis is closing in on his long-awaited return but remains sidelined.
Here's our predicted XI for the away clash.
1. GK: Freddie Woodman
It's been a long while without a clean sheet but there are no signs of Ryan Lowe dropping him. Got to stay focused, positive and believe that North End will get back to being solid.
2. RCB: Jordan Storey
It could be time to hand Jack Whatmough a start given recent defensive frailties, but after a clear midweek - and with Whatmough having not made the bench last Friday - another start for Storey is the best bet. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. CB: Liam Lindsay
Lindsay has been an ever present in the heart of Preston's defence and you would be surprised to see him not in the side on Saturday, despite recent results.
4. LCB: Andrew Hughes
Hughes had a poor game against QPR so his place in the side may well be at risk, but with Greg Cunningham having only just come back from injury Lowe could well stick with the Welshman.