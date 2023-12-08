News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End predicted team vs Norwich City as Ryan Lowe could ring the changes - gallery

PNE head to Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon for Championship football

By George Hodgson
Published 8th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has a big team selection this weekend, as the Lilywhites travel to Norwich City.

The Lilywhites head into the match looking to turn their fortunes around, having won two of their last 12 games. Milutin Osmajic is set to miss out once again with a groin issue, while Emil Riis is closing in on his long-awaited return but remains sidelined.

Here's our predicted XI for the away clash.

It's been a long while without a clean sheet but there are no signs of Ryan Lowe dropping him. Got to stay focused, positive and believe that North End will get back to being solid.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

It's been a long while without a clean sheet but there are no signs of Ryan Lowe dropping him. Got to stay focused, positive and believe that North End will get back to being solid.

It could be time to hand Jack Whatmough a start given recent defensive frailties, but after a clear midweek - and with Whatmough having not made the bench last Friday - another start for Storey is the best bet.

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

It could be time to hand Jack Whatmough a start given recent defensive frailties, but after a clear midweek - and with Whatmough having not made the bench last Friday - another start for Storey is the best bet.

Lindsay has been an ever present in the heart of Preston's defence and you would be surprised to see him not in the side on Saturday, despite recent results.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

Lindsay has been an ever present in the heart of Preston's defence and you would be surprised to see him not in the side on Saturday, despite recent results.

Hughes had a poor game against QPR so his place in the side may well be at risk, but with Greg Cunningham having only just come back from injury Lowe could well stick with the Welshman.

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

Hughes had a poor game against QPR so his place in the side may well be at risk, but with Greg Cunningham having only just come back from injury Lowe could well stick with the Welshman.

