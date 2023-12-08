Preston North End face a tricky test when they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City this weekend. It's the first of two away matches on the road, before the Lilywhites are at home against Watford, and then a trip to South Wales to face Swansea City three days before Christmas.

Home form is key if you are to be successful in any division. The approach is to get as many points as you can in front of your own supporters, and then any points on the road is a bonus. North End this season have got 17 points from a possible 30 at Deepdale, winning five, drawing two and tasting defeat three times. It's not bad, but a lot of those wins came when they were in form at the start of the campaign.

Fans can make the difference is what players and manager's say, and the fuller your stadium, the better chance you have of making a good atmosphere. Supporters are encouraged to play their part and provide the motivation needed when players are looking for inspiration.

Preston has a population of 141,818 people according to stats in 2018, but not everyone is a football fan, whilst others may choose to support Premier League teams like Liverpool and Manchester United, who aren't too far away. It does make attracting supporters harder, however there is a brilliant core support at PNE, who will back the team whatever the division.