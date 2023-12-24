Daniel Farke reveals mood in Leeds United camp ahead of Preston North End clash

Preston North End face a Leeds United side that are on a high after their statement victory against Ipswich Town.

Daniel Farke says he won't allow Leeds United to get carried away ahead of their clash with Preston North End on Boxing Day. The Whites claimed a 4-0 win over promotion-chasing Ipswich Town in what was arguably their best performance of the campaign so far.

Pascal Strujik, Crysenico Summerville and Joel Piroe were all on target whilst Leif Davis scored an own goal as Leeds wept aside the Tractor Boys. The result brought them within seven points of Ipswich and at the half-way point of the 2023/24 campaign, they sit third in the league standings. PNE's form has dipped as of late, and facing a side that are coming off the back of such a morale-boosting victory will be a big challenge for Ryan Lowe and his side to overcome.

Speaking to the Eastern Daily Press, Farke said: "Yes, if you win in such a manner against one of the best sides in this league, then it’s also good for the confidence and a big boost for the mood.

“But nothing major has changed. It’s not like right now we are sitting top of the table or we are already promoted. When you deliver such a performance in such a spotlight game it also sends a bit of a message out, but it’s not more than three points."

Leeds have been on a good run of form and have lost just one of their last five matches, claiming 10 points from a possible 15, and if you extend that to 10 matches it's 23 points from a possible 30. The time for celebrations will be short-lived however as the German boss has called for focus ahead of their clash with North End at Deepdale on Tuesday.